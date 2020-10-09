New Releases and Concerts Come to SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream Next Week

If you missed the excitement this week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream, you can thankfully still watch the sets from Prema777, Ghost Liotta, Tatiana Demaria and more on Twitch for a few more days before they move to YouTube.

Don’t worry about our lack of Friday plans though (thanks, COVID cancelations), as we’ll be back on Monday for a full week of brand new livestreams. Not only will there be live sets from GILT, John-Robert, ONR, and Charming Liars, but we’ll also have an exclusive showcase from Pop Can Records and a premiere from the one and only Kulick.

Life is uncertain and things are always changing, so keep an eye on Twitter and Instagram for any information on date swaps or surprise guests. Oh, and don’t be shy about helping us keep the Twitch stream’s lights on by subscribing with the free subscription available from Amazon Prime.

See you at twitch.tv/spinmag at the showtimes listed below.