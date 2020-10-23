SPIN Daybreaker: 16 New Songs You Should Know

We’re back this week with another Daybreaker extravaganza and this week’s roster includes a group of songs that have the power to transport you to different realms. Take a journey through the sounds of modern psychedelic group, Bananagun, soul-wrenching songstress Baby Rose, rising songwriter/instrumentalist Olan, genre-bending icon, Gabriel Garzón-Montano and more. These artists define what it means to be a storyteller within today’s musical ecosystem and possess the skill to convey the human experience vibrantly.

Sit back, relax, listen, enjoy and discover.