Playlists \

SPIN Daybreaker: 16 New Songs You Should Know

Our curated playlist of new songs from artists on the rise

SPIN Daybreaker 1.2

We’re back this week with another Daybreaker extravaganza and this week’s roster includes a group of songs that have the power to transport you to different realms. Take a journey through the sounds of modern psychedelic group, Bananagun, soul-wrenching songstress Baby Rose, rising songwriter/instrumentalist Olan, genre-bending icon, Gabriel Garzón-Montano and more. These artists define what it means to be a storyteller within today’s musical ecosystem and possess the skill to convey the human experience vibrantly.

Sit back, relax, listen, enjoy and discover.

Eleni Rodriguez

Tags: baby keem, baby rose, bananagun, chika, daybreaker, fleece, franc moody, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, hablot brown, jarina de marco, jonah yano, mk.gee, mt joy, olan, sam wills, tobi