SPIN Daybreaker: 15 Songs You Need In Your Life

Friday is finally here and you know what that means… SPIN is back with yet another exciting Daybreaker roundup for your listening pleasure. We’re in our feelings this week with a unique selection of artists that possess a certain musical prowess to tug at our heartstrings. Get swooned by the beautiful sounds of alternative indie artist Nick Leng, vibe like you’re back in the club with electronic sensation Park Hye Jin, and indulge in the sounds of the artist that’s been dominating the indie scene, Arlo Parks.

Whether you live in a city that never sleeps or secluded in a quaint small town in the mountains, this introspective roster will be enough to drown out the sounds of the hustle and bustle or serve as the perfect soundtrack to your next stargazing adventure.