SPIN Daybreaker: 14 New Songs You Should Know

Do you love new music? Are you looking to find your new favorite artist but are having trouble sifting through the massive number of new releases out there? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

We’re selecting our favorite new tracks and delighted to share with you our new weekly center for discovery: SPIN Daybreaker.

This week we’re kicking things off with a sweet mix of R&B, pop, indie alternative and acoustic goodness. It’s an extra special mix as Justin Nozuka makes an official comeback and debuts a buttery single with vocal queen Mahalia. A match made in heaven. Listen while you work, drive, or simply sit back and chill as we give rise to the richest sounds of a diverse handful of artists who are currently breaking the dawn of their careers. New Music Friday just got a whole lot better.

Have a listen to our playlist below.