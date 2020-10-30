Smashing Pumpkins Share ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’ From Upcoming Album

Another Friday, another new batch of Smashing Pumpkins songs.

Billy Corgan and company unveiled a pair of new tunes tonight with “Ramona” and “Wyttch,” keeping with their theme of sharing new songs two-at-a-time. The former is a synth-laden track while “Wyttch” harkens back to some of the Pumpkins’ darker days. Check out the songs below.

Last week, the Pumpkins also announced they have a 33-song odyssey planned for 2021 that serves as the follow-up to both their landmark Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and MACHINA.

As for CYR, that will be out on Nov. 27 on Sumerian Records. So far, the band has shared “Cyr,” “The Colour of Love,” “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove” from the record.