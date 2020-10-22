Smashing Pumpkins Announce 33-Song Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and MACHINA Sequel

Where did the time go? Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness turns 25 this weekend and the band has big plans to celebrate the silver anniversary of the 1995 28-song double album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Billy Corgan and company will hit the road in 2021 to mark the anniversary of the album that featured hits like “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “1979” and “Tonight Tonight.” Those dates will be announced soon.

More significantly, the band also revealed that they’ve got a 33-song sequel to the album and MACHINA in the works. That record is slated to be released late next year.

As for the anniversary itself, Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlain will reminisce about the album on a Zoom call on Oct. 23 at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST which will be moderated by Daniel P. Carter. You can register to take part in it here.

In non-anniversary news, the Pumpkins’ new album, CYR, will be out on Nov. 27 via Sumerian Records.