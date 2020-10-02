News \
Sinéad O’Connor Returns With Powerful Cover of Mahalia Jackson’s ‘Trouble of the World’
"...a message of certainty that the human race is on a journey toward making this world paradise and that we will get there"
Sinéad O’Connor is back with her first song since contributing “Trouble Soon Be Over” to the 2015’s Tribute To Blind Willie Johnson compilation. Her latest song is another cover — Mahalia Jackson’s “Trouble of the World” — with all profits from the song’s sales set to be donated to Black Lives Matter charities.
“[F]or me the song isn’t about death or dying,” O’Connor said in a statement. “More akin, a message of certainty that the human race is on a journey toward making this world paradise and that we will get there.”
Not only is her rendition moving, but the black-and-white video will move you to your core. Showing images from the Black Lives Matter protests, O’Connor is also seen walking the streets wearing a “Black Lives Matter” sweatshirt and holding a sign with a photo of Jackson on it.
O’Connor’s cover is currently available with an acapella version on Heavenly Recordings’ Bandcamp page today (Oct. 2).