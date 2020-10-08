Scarface has revealed that he needs a new kidney after recovering from COVID-19.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he tweeted on Wednesday night (Oct. 7).

The Houston rapper tested positive for coronavirus on March 25 and then was in and out of the hospital due to a variety of symptoms including an itchy throat and a high fever.

“It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed,” he opened up about his diagnosis to fellow Get Boys member Willie D.

In April, he revealed that he was on dialysis due to COVID-19 complications.

“I’m glad to be alive,” Scarface said. “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia — both lungs — and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday [April 20].”

Aside from the call for a new kidney, Scarface tuned into the VP Debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence. Not only did he comment on his thoughts of both candidates, but he also brought up a point regarding healthcare and the ongoing conversation regarding coverage of individuals with pre-existing conditions.