Saweetie Teams Up With Jhené Aiko on ‘Back to the Streets’

Saweetie has had a year to remember. And now, she’s hoping to continue that hot streak.

The TikTok-dominating lyricist dropped her latest single, “Back to the Streets,” on Friday, featuring R&B star Jhené Aiko. The track, produced by Grammy-winning producer Timbaland, hears the pair riding over some smooth piano chords and bouncy percussion. Aiko and Saweetie pass it off to each other throughout, tag-teaming the track’s final addictive chorus with their match-made-in-heaven tones.

“Back to the Streets” follows the charting success of the rapper’s hit single “Tap In,” as well as recent tunes “Money Mouf” with Tyga and YG and “Bussin 2.0″ that featured Tay Money.

Saweetie’s upcoming album, Pretty Bitch Music, doesn’t have a release date yet, but is set to drop via Warner Records. Listen to the new single below: