When people think of covering Radiohead, one of the more reliable bets is their first hit, “Creep.” However, Rosie Carney has decided to take a different path: she’s covered “Bones,” from the band’s 1995 album, The Bends.

Her acoustic version of the song is part of a bigger project where Carney will be covering all the tracks on The Bends, which is set to release on Dec. 11 via Color Study.

“I recorded ‘Bones’ the day before I flew home to spend the rest of lockdown with my family in Ireland,” she said in a statement. “I listened to it nonstop as I travelled [sic] from my flat in London into the middle of nowhere. Every single line resonated with me on such a deep level and after this one I became far more confident in how I wanted the songs to sound if they were mine.”

The new musical project follows her debut album, Bare, which released in January 2019.

Watch the video for Rosie Carney’s cover of Radiohead’s “Bones” below.

