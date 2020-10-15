Public Enemy Share Animated Video for ‘Grid’ Featuring George Clinton and Cypress Hill

Public Enemy dropped an animated video for “Grid,” the latest from PE’s recent album, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?, the group’s first album in over 20 years for their first label Def Jam.

The video was directed by Ice the Endless, with background by ThatOneDudeZach and visual effects by RMELL and ARTJCON.

Public Enemy group performed the song along with Cypress Hill and George Clinton on CBS’s special live broadcast of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert immediately following the first presidential debate in September.

The song and vid is an excoriation of our screen-addicted society, with lyrics including “Communication breakdown it’s a take down / are you awake now or consumed by a fake clown? / World Wide Web keep the spiders fed / Looking at my feed, trolls everywhere but knowledge supersedes.”

Check the new video below.

Previous singles from What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? include “Fight the Power: Remix 2020,” a reimagining of their classic track featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove; and “State of the Union (STFU)” which calls out Donald Trump, produced by DJ Premier.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is available here, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise.