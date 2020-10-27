Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Shane MacGowan Documentary

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, a comprehensive new documentary about the frontman of the Pogues, will arrive at streaming services on Dec. 4.

Presented by Johnny Depp and directed by Julien Temple (The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle, Absolute Beginners) the film features archival footage, animation by Ralph Steadman, and more.

Watch the trailer below.

It’s not the first non-fiction film chronicle of the Celtic punk; in 2015, MacGowan was the subject of the documentary Shane MacGowan: A Wreck Reborn.

In the summer of 2015, MacGowan fell as he was leaving a Dublin studio, fracturing his pelvis. MacGowan has been using a wheelchair since the accident.