Pearl Jam to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of First Live Performance With Special Stream

On Oct. 22, 1990 Pearl Jam played their first-ever show at Seattle’s Off Ramp. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of that gig the band is streaming its April 29, 2016 concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 32-song set kicked off with a front to back performance of Ten and ran a whopping three hours, with covers of Pink Floyd, Neil Young, the Who, and more scattered throughout.

This is the first time footage from the epic concert has been available to fans, and it premieres on October 22nd via nugs.tv. Tickets cost $14.99 and the stream will be available from October 22nd at 5pm PT through October 25th at 11:59 PM PT.

See Pearl Jam’s announcement and a full setlist below.

On October 22, Pearl Jam will stream the April 29, 2016 Philadelphia show on @NugsNet. The 32-song set includes Ten played front to back, newly mixed in stereo & 5.1 digital surround sound. Stream the never-before-seen full-color HD footage 10/22-10/25: https://t.co/awSKMuF3Zj pic.twitter.com/U3feUQi1iZ — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 10, 2020

Pearl Jam April 29, 2016 Setlist

Once

Even Flow

Alive

Why Go

Black

Jeremy

Oceans

Porch

Garden

Deep

Release

Breakerfall

Corduroy

Who You Are

Let the Records Play

Spin the Black Circle

Do the Evolution

ENCORE 1

Bee Girl

Just Breathe

All Or None

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)

Mind Your Manner

Given to Fly

Daughter

Rearviewmirror

ENCORE 2

Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)

Better Man

Leash

Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)

Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Yellow Ledbetter/Star Spangled Banner