Pearl Jam to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of First Live Performance With Special Stream
The 32-song set includes 'Ten' played in its entirety
On Oct. 22, 1990 Pearl Jam played their first-ever show at Seattle’s Off Ramp. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of that gig the band is streaming its April 29, 2016 concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 32-song set kicked off with a front to back performance of Ten and ran a whopping three hours, with covers of Pink Floyd, Neil Young, the Who, and more scattered throughout.
This is the first time footage from the epic concert has been available to fans, and it premieres on October 22nd via nugs.tv. Tickets cost $14.99 and the stream will be available from October 22nd at 5pm PT through October 25th at 11:59 PM PT.
See Pearl Jam’s announcement and a full setlist below.
Pearl Jam April 29, 2016 Setlist
Once
Even Flow
Alive
Why Go
Black
Jeremy
Oceans
Porch
Garden
Deep
Release
Breakerfall
Corduroy
Who You Are
Let the Records Play
Spin the Black Circle
Do the Evolution
ENCORE 1
Bee Girl
Just Breathe
All Or None
Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)
Mind Your Manner
Given to Fly
Daughter
Rearviewmirror
ENCORE 2
Last Kiss (Wayne Cochran cover)
Better Man
Leash
Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)
Sonic Reducer (Dead Boys cover)
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Yellow Ledbetter/Star Spangled Banner