A couple weeks, dozens of artists donated previously unreleased songs to Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2 — a compilation curated to raise money for Voting Rights Lab that was only available for 24 hours via Bandcamp. On Sunday, Pearl Jam surprised fans by releasing its contribution — a new track called “Get It Back” — on streaming platforms.

Though the band hasn’t revealed when the song was recorded, it’s presumed to be part of the Gigaton sessions. The second volume of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy came after its predecessor successfully raised $250,000 for Fair Fight and Color of Change.

Listen to “Get It Back” below.

Pearl Jam has had a busy weekend. Yesterday, the band announced a special stream of its April 29, 2016 concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its first-ever live performance. The 32-song set kicked off with a front to back performance of Ten and ran a whopping three hours, with covers of Pink Floyd, Neil Young, the Who, and more scattered throughout.

This is the first time footage from the epic concert has been available to fans, and it premieres on October 22nd via nugs.tv. Tickets cost $14.99 and the stream will be available from October 22nd at 5 pm PT through October 25 at 11:59 PM PT.