Nearly 40 years after the release of McCartney II (and five decades after his solo debut), Paul McCartney announced his latest album, McCartney III. The record is out Dec. 11 on Capitol Records.

McCartney hadn’t planned to release new music in 2020, but the quarantine/lockdown (or in his words, “rockdown”) changed his perspective. Here’s what he had to say about it in a statement:

I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had. Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

The record was produced, written and performed entirely by Macca. He released his previous solo album, Egypt Station, in 2018.

Preorder the album here.