The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Dua Lipa and Natalia Lafourcade are the artists tapped to take dives into specific, career-changing hits on Volume 2 of Netflix’s Song Exploder.

The new season will premiere globally on Dec. 15, 2020.

Trent Reznor will discuss his iconic Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt,” which has been famously covered by Johnny Cash and others. Reznor, an Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning composer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, wrote “Hurt” in 1994 and it’s the final track on NIN’s second studio album, The Downward Spiral.

“I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterward, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?’” Song Exploder host and executive producer Hrishikesh Hirway said in a statement.

“It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I’m so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They’re all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”

The other three episodes on Season 2 will be Grammy-winner Dua Lipa, who will delve into the personal struggles and musical influences that went into her hit song “Love Again” from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia; The Killers, who will break down their intensely personal track “When You Were Young”; and 12-time Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Natalia Lafourcade, who will talk about how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, to create the hit song “Hasta La Raíz.”

Song Exploder is based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name and artists share stories their songs came to be.

Previous artists featured on the show include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.