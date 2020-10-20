You never know what’s going to happen when pals get together for a chat. I mean, I guess that can be said about life, but it’s even more applicable when you get Nicolas Cage and Marilyn Manson.

In their chat for Interview, Cage told Manson about the last time he gambled, and well, let the iconic Con Air star explain.

“The last time I gambled was about 30 years ago,” Cage said. “I was in the Bahamas, and I walked into a casino and felt like I had my mojo with me, like nothing could go wrong. My game was roulette. I went in with $200, and I didn’t miss a number, so much so that even the lady spinning the wheel said, ‘Nothing sweeter than a repeater.’ In 20 minutes I turned $200 into $20,000, so I went and found an orphanage in the Bahamas, met all the kids and the headmistress, and said, ‘This is for you.’ I put the 20 grand in her hand, walked away, and never gambled again, because if I did, it would ruin the power of that moment.”

Yes, you read correctly: Nicolas Cage, gambling genius and a humanitarian. Is it true? Who knows, but it definitely is wild enough to be.