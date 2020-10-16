Earlier this year, Nick Cave performed a solo set at London’s Alexandra Palace that was livestreamed for a ticketed audience. The set will be released later this year both in theaters and as a proper album. Now a previously unreleased song from that show has emerged.

The tender piano track “Euthanasia” was debuted during the stream and recorded during the Skeleton Tree era (around 2016). And as you can imagine, it has pretty haunting lyrics.

The Idiot Prayer film will be released in select theaters on Nov. 5, with the album following on Nov. 20. See the tracklisting for the latter below.

Spinning Song

Idiot Prayer

Sad Waters

Brompton Oratory

Palaces Of Montezuma

Girl In Amber

Man In The Moon

Nobody’s Baby Now

(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?

Waiting For You

The Mercy Seat

Euthanasia

Jubilee Street

Far From Me

He Wants You

Higgs Boson Blues

Stranger Than Kindness

Into My Arms

The Ship Song

Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry

Black Hair

Galleon Ship