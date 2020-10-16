News \
Watch Nick Cave Perform ‘Euthanasia’ From Idiot Prayer Livestream
Album and film are out in November
Earlier this year, Nick Cave performed a solo set at London’s Alexandra Palace that was livestreamed for a ticketed audience. The set will be released later this year both in theaters and as a proper album. Now a previously unreleased song from that show has emerged.
The tender piano track “Euthanasia” was debuted during the stream and recorded during the Skeleton Tree era (around 2016). And as you can imagine, it has pretty haunting lyrics.
The Idiot Prayer film will be released in select theaters on Nov. 5, with the album following on Nov. 20. See the tracklisting for the latter below.
Spinning Song
Idiot Prayer
Sad Waters
Brompton Oratory
Palaces Of Montezuma
Girl In Amber
Man In The Moon
Nobody’s Baby Now
(Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
Waiting For You
The Mercy Seat
Euthanasia
Jubilee Street
Far From Me
He Wants You
Higgs Boson Blues
Stranger Than Kindness
Into My Arms
The Ship Song
Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
Black Hair
Galleon Ship