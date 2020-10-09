Joy Division and New Order’s interconnected histories will be shared in a new podcast called Transmissions: The Definitive Story.

The first eight episodes of the series will go through Joy Division’s birth, rise, then the 1980 death of Ian Curtis. The podcast will then explore the formation of New Order and run till the release of their hit 1983 song, “Blue Monday.”

“Nothing would’ve stopped us—nothing did stop us, did it?” Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner said in the trailer, which you can hear below. “Ian’s death didn’t stop us, Martin’s death didn’t stop us, getting all the equipment stolen didn’t stop us. There was nothing to go back to. There was no plan B.”

Aside from Sumner, band members Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert and Peter Hook will be featured on the pod along with interviews with Bono, Johnny Marr, Damon Albarn, Liam Gallagher, Radiohead’s Colin and Jonny Greenwood, Karen O, Perry Farrell, Pet Shop Boys, Virgil Abloh and Thurston Moore. Maxine Peake, known for her roles in 2014’s The Theory of Everything, 2017’s Funny Cow and the UK version of Shameless, will be narrating the series.

Transmissions: The Definitive Story of Joy Division & New Order will premiere on Oct. 29. Following the launch, Transmissions listening options are here.

Listen to the trailer below.