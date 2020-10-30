Neil Young has been on fire this year. Between his multiple releases, livestreams, battling Trump and the tech companies, the man really hasn’t stopped. It should come as no surprise as the 50th anniversary of After the Gold Rush approaches that Young has a new archival release for that record as well.

As is his wont, Young has shared an unreleased track from the collection, an early version of “Wonderin'” from After the Goldrush. The song wasn’t released until 1983’s Everybody’s Rockin’, but regardless, this original version is an interesting comparison to that — it’s a lot folkier than the later edition.

Listen below.

After the Gold Rush 50 arrives on Dec. 11 on Reprise Records with a vinyl edition arriving in March 2021. Preorder the album here. Check out the tracklisting below:

1. Tell Me Why

2. After the Gold Rush

3. Only Love Can Break Your Heart

4. Southern Man

5. Till the Morning Comes

6. Oh, Lonesome me

7. Don’t Let It Bring You Down

8. Birds

9. When You Dance I Can Really Love

10. I Believe In You

11. Cripple Creek Ferry

12. [Break]

13. Wonderin’

14. Wonderin’ (previously unreleased version)