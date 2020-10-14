Neil Young Shares Unreleased 1972 Song ‘Come Along and Say You Will’

Neil Young has started to serve up songs from his 10-disc Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 collection due in November, and today offered the previously unreleased 1972 cut “Come Along and Say You Will.”

The tune was recorded at Young’s Broken Arrow Ranch on Dec. 15, 1972 with drummer Kenny Buttrey, bassist Tim Drummond, and pedal steel guitarist Ben Keith, Young’s group of musicians known as The Stray Gators, who backed him on 1972’s Harvest and the Time Fades Away record from 1973.

“Come Along and Say You Will” begins with the lyrics “come along and say you will / be the one to change the meaning / of the writing on the wall.” Young goes on to sing, “I’ll never understand / why walk around a sinner / with a nail through your hand.”

Check out the tune below.

While the song wasn’t released until now, it was apparently performed live after it’s release, at least 11 times, according to bootleg tapes from the time. Along with the upcoming archives set, Nov. 6 Young will also put out the live album and movie Return to Greendale.

In other Young-related news, the trio Mountain Man releases its version of “Through My Sails,” from Young’s 1975 album, Zuma, today (Oct. 14). It’s part of the group’s series of covers, which also includes Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn,” and Wilco’s “You and I.”

“Neil Young has been a pillar of the soundtrack along the Mountain Man road from Vermont to the windy ocean roads of California,” the trio said in a statement.

You can check that out below.