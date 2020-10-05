Miley Cyrus to Perform New MTV Unplugged Set in Her Backyard

The queen of covers is back for more.

After her take on Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” sent Twitter into a storm — with many begging for more renditions of classic tracks — Miley Cyrus has decided to deliver yet again.

On Monday, MTV revealed that Cyrus will star in a new Unplugged set from her backyard in Los Angeles. Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will feature Cyrus covering Britney Spears, Pearl Jam, the Cardigans and more, along with performances of “Midnight Sky” and other staples from Cyrus’ stacked discography.

This will be Cyrus’ second time on Unplugged after her 2014 performance. And its re-imagination into a backyard show isn’t anything new for the pop star.

Back in 2015, Cyrus was dishing out her YouTube series “Backyard Sessions,” with special guests like Ariana Grande joining her for classic covers. So this is really just a return to form for Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will premiere Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. EST. Check out the trailer below: