Morgan Wallen Kicked Off This Week’s SNL After Violating COVID Protocols

Morgan Wallen was supposed to appear as the musical guest on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live, but a TikTok video surfaced of the country singer partying without a mask at a University of Alabama football game last weekend.

In an Instagram video that was recorded from his New York City hotel room, Wallen detailed how he was disinvited from this week’s show.

“I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play and that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” he said.

Wallen went on to say he did not test positive for COVID, but “my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams.”

He apologized for putting the show in jeopardy and said that he has “some growing up to do” and “tried to find joy in the wrong places and left me with less joy.” Wallen continued to say that he was going to “step away from the spotlight and work on myself” and that Lorne Michaels said he’d be allowed back at a future date.

Bill Burr is slated to host this week’s episode and Wallen’s replacement has yet to be announced.

Watch the full video below.