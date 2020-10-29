Mogwai is back, announcing that they’ll be releasing their 10th studio album As the Love Continues.

Recorded earlier this year, the band were going to work on the entire album in the U.S. However, the global pandemic had different plans — relocating the sessions to Worcestershire, UK, while working with producer Dave Fridmann an ocean apart. The band also worked with Atticus Ross on “Midnight Flit” and Colin Stetson on “Pat Stains.”

Considering where things are in the world right now, MOGWAI singer and guitarist Stuart Braithwaite hopes the music will take fans away from their current states and jokingly said in a statement, “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

As the Love Continues will come in all the traditional formats (digital, CD, double vinyl LP) as well as a special box set that includes the CD, colored double vinyl LP, exclusive single LP featuring live album demo tracks, and a photo book.

Accompanying the new album announcement, they have also released a new single, “Dry Fantasy.”

Hear Mogwai’s new single below.

As the Love Continues releases on Feb. 19, 2021, via Temporary Residence Ltd. in North America and Rock Action Records and in the UK and Europe. Preorder your copy here.