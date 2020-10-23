Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Plastic Hearts

The unofficial queen of covers has a few originals ready to go.

Music trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced her upcoming seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, on Friday, set to release on Nov. 27 via RCA.

The album follows her 2019 EP She is Coming and her 2017 album Younger Now. The new release, originally rumored to be called She is Miley Cyrus, will feature lead single “Midnight Sky” and Cyrus’ covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” The record will include 12 original tracks from the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

“Just when I thought this body of work was finished, it was all erased,” Cyrus wrote of the album. “Including most of the music’s relevance. Because everything had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

The album’s cover art was shot by legendary photographer Mick Rock, who has shot for David Bowie, Iggy Pop and others.

Cyrus recently told Interview magazine that she was working on a Metallica cover album. But until the fateful day when it drops, stay tuned for Plastic Hearts.

Preorder the album here.