News \
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Plastic Hearts
It drops on Nov. 27 via RCA
The unofficial queen of covers has a few originals ready to go.
Music trailblazer Miley Cyrus announced her upcoming seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, on Friday, set to release on Nov. 27 via RCA.
The album follows her 2019 EP She is Coming and her 2017 album Younger Now. The new release, originally rumored to be called She is Miley Cyrus, will feature lead single “Midnight Sky” and Cyrus’ covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” The record will include 12 original tracks from the “Wrecking Ball” singer.
“Just when I thought this body of work was finished, it was all erased,” Cyrus wrote of the album. “Including most of the music’s relevance. Because everything had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”
The album’s cover art was shot by legendary photographer Mick Rock, who has shot for David Bowie, Iggy Pop and others.
Cyrus recently told Interview magazine that she was working on a Metallica cover album. But until the fateful day when it drops, stay tuned for Plastic Hearts.
Preorder the album here.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC Pre Order in Bio.