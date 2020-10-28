Following the speedy confirmation of Justice Amy Comey Barrett and fear of losing health care rights, Michael Stipe, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters and other musicians have signed onto a new Planned Parenthood campaign to urge people to vote.

Entitled “We Need Every Voice,” the full-page ad will appear in six newspapers at six key states: Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Times, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Everything is on the line with this election,” Alexis McGill Johnson, President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement. “Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government – that’s why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in-person in states with early voting. As we face a Supreme Court that now poses an even greater threat to people’s health care access and reproductive rights, we know there is power in exercising our right to vote. We are proud to partner with musicians for ‘We Need Every Voice’ to mobilize more people to use their voices and their votes to help elect leaders that will protect our futures, our health, our rights and our freedoms.”

Other acts who have signed onto this campaign include Future Islands, Haim, Beastie Boys, The Chicks, Kacey Musgrages, Phoebe Bridgers, Third Eye Blind, Beast Coast, Weezer, The Kills, Queens of the Stone Age, Big Thief, Angel Olsen, My Morning Jacket, Bright Eyes (who recently released a new track to raise funds for Planned Parenthood) and more.

See the ad below.

