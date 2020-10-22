Aftershock’s just-announced 2021 fest is one year away — Oct 7-10, 2020 — giving antsy rock fans something to look forward to with sets from Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Body Count, Social Distortion, The Offspring, Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against, Gojira, Volbeat, the Offspring and many more.

There will be two chances to see Metallica; they headline on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10. On Oct. 7 Limp Bizkit will top the bill and Oct. 9 sees My Chemical Romance, along with special guests to be announced.

More than 60 bands will appear over three days at Sacramento’s Discovery Park.

“We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica. We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together,” Rancid said in a statement. “It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”

Passes are on sale here.

Check the trailer below.