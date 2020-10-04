Megan Thee Stallion Gives Politically Charged Performance of ‘Savage’ During SNL Debut

Last night, Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live debut a memorable one. For her first song, the rapper performed her hit single “Savage” while dancing in front of a backdrop that said “PROTECT BLACK WOMEN.” After running through the track, bullet holes pierced the backdrop and audio from Malcolm X’s 1962 “Who Taught You to Hate Yourself?” speech pierced through the sound system. “The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the black woman. Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair? The color of your skin? The shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?” he questioned.

Next came a clip from activist Tamika Mallory’s condemnation of Kentucky Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case. “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” she says, as blood oozed from the bullet holes. Then, Meg gave a declaration of her own:

“We need to protect our Black women. And love our Black women. Cuz at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

For her second song, Meg was joined by Young Thug to perform their recent collaboration “Don’t Stop.” Aside from being the musical guest, the rapper also made an appearance in two skits: one about wearing masks and one about the NBA bubble. Watch her performances and skits below.