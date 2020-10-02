Megan Thee Stallion Enlists Young Thug for New Single ‘Don’t Stop’

Megan Thee Stallion is ready for the weekend.

Before taking center stage on Saturday for the Season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live, she decided to give the hotties exactly what they asked for: a brand-new single.

Meg’s latest track, “Don’t Stop” featuring Atlanta superstar Young Thug, hit streaming services on Friday night after a few days of teasing.

The song, produced by Buddah Bless, opens with a punchy electronic beat followed by Meg hopping in right at the bass drop with her signature flow. Young Thug grabs a verse in there too, as the pair murder the beat, one which will certainly be blasting the bass in everyone’s car stereo systems this fall.

The video is directed by Colin Tiley, who also helmed Meg and Cardi B’s “WAP.” The clip sees Meg hopping through different hot-girl fairy-tale worlds, dripped out in pink and sequin attire with Thugger donning a Thriller-looking jacket on the side.

“Don’t Stop” is Meg’s first release since the worldwide success of her No. 1 charting Cardi B collab “WAP.” Meg also saw collabs with Tyga and Normani this year, with her Beyonce-featuring “Savage Remix” also saw the top-charting position on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Listen to “Don’t Stop” and check out its video below: