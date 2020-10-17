Matt Berninger Performs ‘Serpentine Prison’ Songs on CBS This Morning: Watch

The National’s Matt Berninger released his debut solo album Serpentine Prison yesterday and celebrated by performing three of its tracks on CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions.”

The singer and his backing band played the album’s title track, along with “One More Second” and “Collar Of Your Shirt,” live from their studio. Watch all three performances below.

Berninger worked with Booker T. Jones on Serpentine Prison and originally went into the project hoping to make a covers album before sharing “orphan songs” with the famed producer.

“It didn’t start out as a solo thing. It started out as, I wanted to do a bunch of covers just to learn how to sing better, and I wanted to work with [producer] Booker T. Jones,” Berninger disclosed to SPIN ahead of the album’s release. “He worked with Willie Nelson to make Stardust, and that’s a good covers record. But then I had all these orphan songs, and I didn’t want to start another band, so I started sharing these originals with Booker. When I’m writing, I’m not writing like, ‘It will be for this.’ I’m always writing about myself.”

