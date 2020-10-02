Los Blenders, Mario Kart, and More Come to SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream Next Week

This week has already been a banger, and we’ve still got some time with Running Touch later today on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream. That comes after we’ve already seen some sweet sets from the likes of Kelsy Karter, Dot Cromwell, LUNA AURA, and more — all of which you can still catch on Twitch for a bit longer before they move to YouTube.

We’re not taking our foot off the gas pedal next week though, as we kick things off with a dual set from Prema777 and iNTeLL (who also happens to be second-generation Wu-Tang Clan). From there, we’ll jump to electronic supergroup Ghost Liotta, our Mexico City favorites in Los Blenders, and a little Mario Kart action from the Paper Jackets crew.

You’ll definitely want to stay in touch with us via both Twitter and Instagram for any information on surprise guests next week and in the future, and feel free help support us (and the artists) by subscribing to our Twitch with the free subscription available from Amazon Prime.

Catch it all at twitch.tv/spinmag at the showtimes listed below.