L7, Courtney Barnett and More Join Hands Off! to Empower Young Womxn
Only 200 cassettes will be available, so you'll need to preorder your copy now
L7, Courtney Barnett, Palehound, X’s Exene Cervenka and more are part of a new cassette compilation called Hands Off!
It is a response to the shutdown of Burger Records in July, following sexual misconduct allegations.
“This is a statement about there being no tolerance for predatory behavior in the rock scene. The buck stops here. We wanted to put together something special by womxn to empower womxn, as a collective force for change. Cassette culture and DIY culture must progress and maintain its importance moving forward for a better tomorrow inclusion accessibility for all artists. fuck boys clubs,” LG of Thelma and the Sleaze, who co-produced the project, said in a statement.
LG teamed up with Miss Alex White of White Mystery, May McDonough of Psychedelic Cherry and Charlie Kaplan of Tapehead City to produce the project. Other contributors include Alice Bag, Kathleen Hannah, FEELS, Krystal Metclafe and Clickbait.
All proceeds will go to organizations that focus on empowering young womxn.
Hands Off! will release on Dec. 1. Only 200 cassette tapes will be made, and you can either purchase just the tape or a bundle that includes a shirt, sticker, pin and postcard. You can preorder Hands Off! here.
See the tracklisting for Hands Off! below.
Hands Off!:
01 “Pleasure Forever” – Amyl and the Sniffers
02 “77” Alice Bag ft. Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe
03 “Good Girl” – White Mystery
04 “Fast and Frightening” – L7
05 “The Paradox Drive of Finite Confusion” – The May Company
06 “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch” – Courtney Barnett
07 “Maybe” – KO Newborn
08 “Already in Love” – Exene Cervenka
09 “Voodoo Success” – Kairos Creature Club
10 “Anyways” – FEELS
11 “C.N.T.” – The Royal They
12 “Killer” – Palehound
13 “Poor You” – Groupie
14 “In Prison” – Thelma and the Sleaze
15 “The Alchemist” – Shadow Show
16 “Punk Song” – Blacker Face
17 “Fearless” – Krystal Metclafe
18 “You Blew It” – Gymshorts
19 “Heat!” – Clickbait
20 “Mama! There’s a Spider in My Room!” – The Black Tones
21 “Synthetic” – Karen Meat
22 “One Foot in the Light” – The Exbats