L7, Courtney Barnett, Palehound, X’s Exene Cervenka and more are part of a new cassette compilation called Hands Off!

It is a response to the shutdown of Burger Records in July, following sexual misconduct allegations.

“This is a statement about there being no tolerance for predatory behavior in the rock scene. The buck stops here. We wanted to put together something special by womxn to empower womxn, as a collective force for change. Cassette culture and DIY culture must progress and maintain its importance moving forward for a better tomorrow inclusion accessibility for all artists. fuck boys clubs,” LG of Thelma and the Sleaze, who co-produced the project, said in a statement.

LG teamed up with Miss Alex White of White Mystery, May McDonough of Psychedelic Cherry and Charlie Kaplan of Tapehead City to produce the project. Other contributors include Alice Bag, Kathleen Hannah, FEELS, Krystal Metclafe and Clickbait.

All proceeds will go to organizations that focus on empowering young womxn.

Hands Off! will release on Dec. 1. Only 200 cassette tapes will be made, and you can either purchase just the tape or a bundle that includes a shirt, sticker, pin and postcard. You can preorder Hands Off! here.

See the tracklisting for Hands Off! below.

Hands Off!:

01 “Pleasure Forever” – Amyl and the Sniffers

02 “77” Alice Bag ft. Kathleen Hanna and Allison Wolfe

03 “Good Girl” – White Mystery

04 “Fast and Frightening” – L7

05 “The Paradox Drive of Finite Confusion” – The May Company

06 “I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch” – Courtney Barnett

07 “Maybe” – KO Newborn

08 “Already in Love” – Exene Cervenka

09 “Voodoo Success” – Kairos Creature Club

10 “Anyways” – FEELS

11 “C.N.T.” – The Royal They

12 “Killer” – Palehound

13 “Poor You” – Groupie

14 “In Prison” – Thelma and the Sleaze

15 “The Alchemist” – Shadow Show

16 “Punk Song” – Blacker Face

17 “Fearless” – Krystal Metclafe

18 “You Blew It” – Gymshorts

19 “Heat!” – Clickbait

20 “Mama! There’s a Spider in My Room!” – The Black Tones

21 “Synthetic” – Karen Meat

22 “One Foot in the Light” – The Exbats