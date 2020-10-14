Kanye West Drops New Song ‘Nah Nah Nah’

There’s no stopping Kanye West.

After releasing a snippet of “Believe What I Say,” sampling Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing),” West has now dropped a new freestyle track.

“Nah Nah Nah,” which appeared on social media into the early hours of Wednesday morning (Oct. 14), delves into his current run for U.S. president, the podcast appearance with Nick Cannon and his contract dispute with Universal Music Group.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

With the song, West also shared a clip of a UFC fighter knocking out Imapa Kasanganay in a match last weekend.

“Nah Nah Nah” follows “Wash Us in the Blood,” which he released in June. West promised a new album called DONDA in July, but it didn’t come. Instead, a clip of the track popped up on social media.

On the campaign front, West released a campaign ad this week following a Kentucky poll that showed that he was ahead of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the polls, which has been proven to be “invalid.”

Not sure what West will be up to next. But as the election is only a few weeks away, we’re guessing that we’ll be hearing more from him.