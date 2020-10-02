Kacey Musgraves has jumped into the world of Scooby-Doo.

On the latest episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Musgraves is helping Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and her new best friend Daphne on a mystery in Nashville.

See more info about the episode below:

“Daphne gets a call from a friend that needs help. The gang heads to Nashville, Tennessee, to meet up with none other than country music legend Kacey Musgraves! She’s putting on a special variety show in a famous old auditorium, but the production seems to be cursed! Mystifying accidents and strange ghost sightings have made the entire crew abandon Kacey. Can our gang of mystery solvers help save her show from the shadowy PHANTOM? Or, will it be the “final curtain” for all of them?”

Musgraves is one of a group of celebrities who are guest starring on Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? They include Morgan Freeman, Gigi Hadid, Macklemore and Olympic gold medalists Tara Lipinski and Chloe Kim. You can learn more about the new season of the Boomerang show here.

Watch clips of “The Phantom, The Talking Dog And The Hot Hot Hot Sauce” from Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? below.

Y’ALL! Scooby Doo & the gang came on down to Nashville to help me solve a country music mystery. 🌶 You can see it here now on @BoomerangToons https://t.co/cHGVg5ykJS pic.twitter.com/gtMGA4nsF6 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 1, 2020

And if you want to watch the full episode, Musgraves gives you all the details on how to get Boomerang here.