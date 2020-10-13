John Frusciante, who has been in and out of the Red Hot Chili Peppers over the years (his status since 2019: in), has dropped an electronic single, “Brand E,” as part of his prolific solo work. It’s from his upcoming solo album, Maya, releasing next week.

A statement describes the video as:

“A short abstract sci-fi, filmed in various areas of his hometown Los Angeles, starring himself as the Observer and Lee Bootee as the Blind Follower. Directed by Amalia Irons and produced by Aura T-09. Featuring Tanya as Maya.”

Dedicated to his cat of the same name that died recently, the guitarist said, “Maya was with me as I made music for 15 years, so I wanted to name it after her. She loved music, and with such a personal title, it didn’t seem right to call myself [solo moniker] Trickfinger, somehow, so it’s by John Frusciante.”

Watch John Frusciante’s “Brand E” video below.

Maya releases on Oct. 23 via Venetian Snares’ Timesig label. Preorder your copy here.