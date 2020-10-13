News \
Jay-Z and Smashing Pumpkins Get the Mash-Up Treatment With Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness
Listen to the album by Spose below
Jay-Z’s The Black Album has not only earned its own accolades, but it helped birth one of Danger Mouse’s lauded mashups — The Grey Album — bringing together Hova’s 2003 LP with the Beatles’ iconic 1968 The White Album.
But now there’s another mashup that also brings some punch. On Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness, Spose brings The Black Album together with Smashing Pumpkins hit 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Unlike Danger Mouse’s project, Spose makes conscious choices on the mixes like “Public Service Announcement” with “Cherub Rock.”
Listen to the Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness and see the tracklist below.
Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness Tracklist:
01 “Interlude / Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness”
02 “Change Clothes / I Am One”
03 “Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock”
04 “Allure / Tonight, Tonight”
05 “Threat / Mayonaise”
06 “Encore / X.Y.U.”
07 “Moment of Clarity / Today”
08 “99 Problems / Porcelina of the Vast Oceans”
09 “What More Can I Say / Hummer”
10 “Justify My Thug / Ava Adore”
11 “Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High”
12 “Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye”
13 “December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine”
14 “My First Song / Marquis In Spades”
If you like what you hear, you can get a free download of the album here.