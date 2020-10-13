Jay-Z’s The Black Album has not only earned its own accolades, but it helped birth one of Danger Mouse’s lauded mashups — The Grey Album — bringing together Hova’s 2003 LP with the Beatles’ iconic 1968 The White Album.

But now there’s another mashup that also brings some punch. On Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness, Spose brings The Black Album together with Smashing Pumpkins hit 1995 album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Unlike Danger Mouse’s project, Spose makes conscious choices on the mixes like “Public Service Announcement” with “Cherub Rock.”

I'm not sure how long this will exist before it gets taken down but I re-produced the entire "Black Album" by my favorite rapper Jay-Z using only music by my favorite band The Smashing Pumpkins, enjoy!!! Stream or download at https://t.co/pHOUdJnAaD

Tag SP or Hov fans plz!!! pic.twitter.com/2z1e4VblJO — Spose (@spizzyspose) October 13, 2020

Listen to the Marcy Projects And The Infinite Sadness and see the tracklist below.

Marcy Projects and the Infinite Sadness Tracklist:

01 “Interlude / Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness”

02 “Change Clothes / I Am One”

03 “Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock”

04 “Allure / Tonight, Tonight”

05 “Threat / Mayonaise”

06 “Encore / X.Y.U.”

07 “Moment of Clarity / Today”

08 “99 Problems / Porcelina of the Vast Oceans”

09 “What More Can I Say / Hummer”

10 “Justify My Thug / Ava Adore”

11 “Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High”

12 “Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye”

13 “December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine”

14 “My First Song / Marquis In Spades”

If you like what you hear, you can get a free download of the album here.