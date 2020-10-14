Surprise! James Blake is back with a new EP.

Though he’s stayed quite busy (at a dizzying pace), it’s the first proper release from the singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer since…last year. Either way, the dance-pop EP is a tip of the cap to Blake’s days coming up as a DJ in London’s club scene, yet he manages to push forward with a new sound.

In celebration of the release, Blake is going back to the Boiler Room to DJ his first set there since 2013. The set will be livestreamed at 10 pm BST/5 pm EST/2 pm PST on Friday (Oct. 16).

Listen to it below.

Here’s the tracklisting for the EP:

1. I Keep Calling

2. Before

3. Do You Ever?

4. Summer Of Now