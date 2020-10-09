Jack White will be this week’s new musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

SNL exec Lorne Michaels shared the news with NBC anchor Willie Geist during an interview for the NBC weekend program, Sunday Today with Willie Geis. In making the announcement, Michaels pointed out that a last-minute change isn’t the easiest shift to make.

“We’re still in the middle of it,” Michaels said. “Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday, it’s complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go. And he’s always good on the show.”

He will be replacing country breakout star Morgan Wallen, who was kicked off the show for not following the TV show’s COVID-19 protocols. TikTok videos of Wallen popped up showing that he was partying without a mask at a University of Alabama football game last weekend.

In an apology video he posted on social media, Wallen said, “my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they’ve obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this.”

Working in the industry for years, Michaels is well aware that partying happens, but pointed out that “we’re just living in a different time and, everything is scrutinized.”

Lorne Michaels revealed the new @nbcsnl musical guest after Morgan Wallen was removed for breaching COVID-19 protocols. Catch the full interview with @WillieGeist on #SundayTODAY. pic.twitter.com/3VsNILgBH4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2020

White is no stranger to the SNL stage. He brought tracks from Blunderbuss to the show in 2012 and then joined in on some comedy action during his appearance in 2018.

You can catch White with this week’s host comedian Bill Burr on Saturday Night Live tomorrow at 11:30 pm ET on NBC.

