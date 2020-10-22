News \

Jack White Buys Busker New Guitar After Jerk Smashes Old One

Scottish street guitarist is back in business in a big way

Add “good deed-doer” to Jack White’s numerous list of accomplishments after The White Stripes icon bought a Scottish street performer a new, $4,000 Fender Stratocaster after the busker’s guitar was vandalized by a drunk passer-by on Oct. 20.

The Edinburgh-based busker, Matt Grant, who called himself a “Live loop guitarist and street musician.” started a GoFundMe account to replace his acoustic. He posted a video on Instagram that said “Can’t believe this happened. My livelihood.”

Word of the incident and the fundraiser reached White, who asked his manager to reach out to Grant. The young musician recounted the ‘incredible” chain of events on his Instagram page.

And now for something absolutely incredible… Story time. This morning I came into @guitarguitaredinburgh to pick up the new acoustic. Next thing I know I'm on the phone to @officialjackwhitelive 's manager who tells me Jack White has seen my go fund me page, feels bad for what happened and wants to buy me a new guitar. Flashforward one kid in a candy shop later testing as many guitars as possible and I settle on a #custommade #fenderstratocaster. Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity. Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I'd love to thank you personally one day, you're a legend. #fender #guitar #electricguitar #thewhitestripes #jackwhite @guitarguitaruk @guitarguitaredinburgh

The page had raised about  £4,000 — more than $5,000 US  dollars — before White stepped in with the generous gesture. Grant had gone to Edinburgh’s GuitarGuitar store to purchase a replacement when the manager told him that he’d been trying to reach Grant.

“He said: ‘Jack saw what happened bud, and he wants to get you a guitar.’

The generous gesture allowed Grant to buy an “absolute beauty” of an ax, and he called White a “legend,” saying, “I’d love to thank you personally one day.”

