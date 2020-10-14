For the better part of the afternoon, Ice Cube was trending on Twitter. This is rarely a good thing and Cube took his own account to clarify.

Rewinding for a second, earlier in the day, Trump administration aide Katrina Pierson sent a tweet thanking Cube for his participation in the government’s “Platinum Plan” for the Black community that would help end racial injustice.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

As the backlash built (some gasping at how could Cube go from N.W.A. to MAGA), Cube put out his own statement where he explained that he had been in contact with both parties in recent weeks after he shared a video on Twitter that talked about a Contract With Black America and how each party could address racial inequality.

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” Cube said in a tweet, which you can see below.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

This isn’t the only controversial stance Cube has taken this year. In June, Cube shared an anti-Semitic and pro-QAnon meme on Twitter as well (sense a trend here?). That came a few weeks after George Floyd’s murder and after the rapper/actor said he was “done talking” after canceling a Good Morning America appearance.