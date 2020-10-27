Hayley Williams released her first solo album, Petals for Armor, earlier this year. With 2020 taking twists and turns all over the place, it makes sense that the Paramore singer threw a curveball of her own: a new EP.

Titled Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades, the three-song collection will feature a pair of acoustic songs and an unreleased tune titled “Find Me Here.”

Williams announced the news of her new EP on Instagram on Tuesday.

“survived 2020 thanks to self-serenades 🌺,” she said.

Also this year, Williams ranked her favorite Paramore songs, covered Radiohead and a whole lot more.

The EP is out on Dec. 18. Preorder Self-Serenades here. Check out the tracklisting below.

1. Simmer (Acoustic)

2. Why We Ever (Acoustic)

3. Find Me Here