Hayley Williams Rips Former Paramore Bandmate Over Homophobic Comments
"There’s a reason why there are 3 people left In Paramore”
Paramore singer Hayley Williams hasn’t been afraid to speak up in the past, so it should come as no surprise that she didn’t mince words when it came to a former bandmate.
In a post that had been circulating on Facebook, ex-Paramore guitarist Josh Farro made homophobic comments that compared homosexuality to pedophilia.
Williams didn’t take too kindly to hearing about that. In a post of her own, the singer ripped the guitarist, who left the band in 2010.
“there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore,” she said in a tweet. “surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”
You can see the full thread with Williams’ comments below.