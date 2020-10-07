Haim Release New Video for ‘Man From the Magazine’

Haim keep the deli theme going with their new visual for “Man From the Magazine.”

Directed by Boogie Nights and There Will Be Blood director and the band’s frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson, Danielle Haim trades in her guitar for an apron and position at the behind the deli counter (at the band’s favorite deli Canter’s) as she sings.

“This video was filmed the day we shot the cover for WIMPIII at Canter’s Deli in Hollywood,” the band said in a statement, “Paul came up with the idea after hearing the whole record and we both felt strongly that this song in particular needed a visual, so Danielle put on a mic and sang it live in the middle of the deli.”

Haim explained the birth of the song on Instagram:

“This song had been in the works for a while. it started out as a joke between us when journalists asked us questions that were an eye roll (do u make the same faces in bed as you do on stage? Do you actually play on your albums??🙃🙃🙃) later on down the line we found ourselves singing the line, “man from the big rock music magazine, what did you say???” to each other as an inside joke between the three of us. It made us laugh and helped us move on from the annoying “what does it feel like to be a woman in music” questions we were getting on tour. Then sometime in late 2018, we were sitting around going over some “what the fuck” moments from our 11 years of being a band and kept coming back to that “man from the magazine” line. We decided to explore our feelings about *that question* and our experience dealing with some of the fuckery in this industry – specifically being called “difficult” or, more bluntly “a cunt” for sticking up for ourselves, our work, and our vision. There are many many MANY more verses to this song but the ones that made it onto WIMPIII were the ones that stuck. maybe we’ll release the longer version sometime in the future?????”

The new video follows Haim’s recent performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they played in the parking lot outside The Forum in Los Angeles. And in early September, they released The Summer Girl Remixes Volume 1.