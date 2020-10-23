Haim were in full Halloween mode for their performance of “3 AM” on Thursday night’s edition of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Dressed in poufy wedding gowns (complete with the veils) and Alana sporting some blood on the sides of her mouth, the Haim sisters brought some funk to the late-night show. But what you may not have expected was who they brought as a surprise guest.

Before the band played, someone’s phone rings showing that “Emotional Vampire” called, and a clip of Robert Pattinson leaving her a video message appeared. If you thought their performance in The Forum parking lot was good, watch their theatrical version “3 AM” below.

“On record, it starts with kind of a voicemail of someone calling at 3 am. So basically a booty call,” Este explaining how Pattinson was chosen for the guest appearance. “So we needed someone to do this cameo that had game. And even when we were holding auditions, so we thought this would be no different.”

Alana thanked Meyers for “saving their lives” by giving them drinks during their 2013 performance on Saturday Night Live.

And while the host downplayed it, Alana reassured him by saying, “I feel like we were radiating very nervous energy since playing SNL is the best feeling in the world,” Alana said, “but also very terrifying. And I think after our first song, you could kind of feel our nervous energy, and you were just like, ‘You need this.’”

Watch their full conversation — including how they ended up playing the Harry Potter cover band circuit — on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.