FUZZ Share New Single ‘Mirror’
Track's accompanied by some oddball visuals
Over the summer, FUZZ announced III, their first new album in five years. Today, they shared the record’s third single, “Mirror,” along with a pretty creepy music video.
The visuals splice footage of the band’s members — Ty Segall, Chad Ubovich and Charles Moothart — rocking out with some bizarre imagery, like Segall eating an eyeball that in turn makes his face disappear. Director Joshua Erkman described the thought behind the eerie video in a statement:
In an abstract way I wanted to incorporate some of the thoughts that have been swimming around in my head about isolation; it’s pretty hard to avoid thinking about that these days,” says Erkman. “Making the video was an exciting challenge given our current circumstances – how do you shoot a rock ‘n’ roll band performing in a safe, but visually interesting way? In this case the answer was myself and the cinematographer, Star Rosencrans, dragging the band out to the middle of the desert with just a camera, some optical filters, and the bare minimum amount of lights needed.
III is slated for an Oct. 23 release. “Mirror” follows the album’s prior singles: “Spit” and “Returning.” Watch the music video below.