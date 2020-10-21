Fortnite and J Balvin Team Up for the Afterlife Party Digital Concert on Halloween

When Travis Scott held a digital concert for gamers in Fortnite back in April, it was viewed as a momentous occasion and a very possible look at the future of how video games and concerts could interact with each other.

Since then, Fortnite has launched a series of concerts and live events as a part of their “Party Royale” mode, and now they’re gearing up to do one of the biggest ones in its brief history. Featuring Colombian reggaeton superstar and Latin Grammy winner J Balvin, the Afterlife Party will be the cap on Fortnite’s Halloween event at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST on Oct. 31.

In addition to performing his hits and hosting SECH’s performance of his new single, “La Luz,” Balvin will be utilizing the same XR technology that has made the Fortnite performances in the past so surreal and groundbreaking.

“[Attendees] should expect to feel like they have been transported to an epic live experience,” Balvin told SPIN. “I really wanted to create a special performance environment for my fans to have a good time, dance, and connect with each other. I’m so thankful that the team at Epic Games and Fortnite helped make this a reality and allowed me to be the first Latin artist to grace their stage, paving the way for others to follow in my footsteps. ¡Lego!”

As for what it feels like to be performing for a virtual crowd instead of the major venues he usually headlines, Balvin said that there are quite a few similarities and differences.

“Every performance is different — I have to bring the energy every time I perform, so this is like any other performance in that way. But this has been a different preparation process, knowing I won’t be able to actually see the fans, so I have to get my headspace right ahead of time and be mindful of what the audience will be seeing when they watch at home. I haven’t been able to perform my album Colores that came out earlier this year yet, so I’m very excited to be doing that now for my fans in this very special way.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Fortnite but still want to check out the Afterlife Party, Epic Games created a quick walkthrough for how to get there without any previous experience.