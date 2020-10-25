Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and More Celebrate Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday

Tom Petty would’ve turned 70 on October 20, and to celebrate the milestone birthday some of the late rockstar’s friends, colleagues, and admirers joined forces for a virtual party. After nearly three hours of covers on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio from dozens of artists including the Raconteurs and the Killers, a three-hour-long livestream kicked off that featured more covers and birthday wishes, both new and archival.

Among the performances, Foo Fighters put their spin on “Honey Bee,” the Flaming Lips covered “Listen To Your Heart,” Beck did “Don’t Come Around Here” with Jeffertitti, Spoon performed “Breakdown,” Margo Price brought a country flare to “Crawling Back To You,” Brandi Carlile did “Wildflowers,” and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench reunited to close out the show.

On the non-musical side, Pearl Jam band leader Eddie Vedder shared archival footage of getting thousands of fans to sing happy birthday to Petty at one of his shows, Stevie Nicks read a letter about her friendship with the singer-songwriter, and Post Malone thanked Petty for inspiring him as a songwriter.

Watch the stream in its entirety below.

Earlier this month, Petty’s estate released Wildflowers and All the Rest. Read our review of the archival collection here.