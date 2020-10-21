FINNEAS continues to prove himself as a songwriter with the release of his new track, “Can’t Wait to Be Dead.”

The acoustic guitar-driven midtempo track sounds like a young man’s take on what the world is like. And with the continuing pandemic and the upcoming election, he is — but there’s a twist.

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the internet,” he said in a statement. “Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

And while the song is great on its own merits, Finneas will be dropping a visual directed by Constellation Jones — aka Clark Johnson who’s worked with Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga and Miguel — for the new song tomorrow (Oct. 22).

“Can’t Wait to Be Dead” follows “What They’ll Say About Us,” which is a heartbreaking love song that Finneas penned while in lockdown. He was the Black Lives Matter protests as well as Amanda Kloots’ documented journey with her husband Nick Cordero’s fight with COVID-19.

“Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up,” he said, “it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will over-come and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

Hear Finneas’ “Can’t Wait to Be Dead” below.