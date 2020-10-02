Elvis Costello Curates The Complete Armed Forces Set of Landmark 1979 LP

Personally curated by Elvis Costello, The Complete Armed Forces set is the definitive statement 1979 album, featuring classics including “Accidents Will Happen,” “Green Shirt,” “Oliver’s Army” and “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding.”

The deluxe edition vinyl box set is a thorough excavation of Costello’s vault from his early days, offering a complete view of what went into making the album, its creation, and the success that followed for him and the Attractions.

It will consist of nine vinyls (three 12-inch LPs, three 10-inch LPs and three 7-inch singles), including a 2020 remaster of the album along with B-sides, alternate versions and outtakes, demos, and a slew of live recordings – including 23 unreleased live tracks taken from three “especially riotous concerts,” according to a statement.

The “unboxing” video for The Complete Armed Forces is below.

Pre-order The Complete Armed Forces and stream the new live EP here.