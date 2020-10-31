News \

El-P, Charli XCX, Lizzo and More Are in the Halloween Spirit

These musicians aren't letting 2020 ruin Halloween

CREDIT: @therealelp/Twitter, @lizzobeeating/Instagram, @charli_xcx/Twitter

It really is cruel that Halloween is on a Saturday this year — between the pandemic and looming election, it’s hard to let loose and celebrate much of anything right now — but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up, even if your costume party is hosted by Zoom.

Run The JewelsEl-P and his wife Emily Panic paid tribute to The Sopranos by dressing up as Tony and Carmela Soprano. Charli XCX got ghoulish with red latex and a creepy monster sleeve. Halsey, the queen of Halloween, went all out on a Corpse Bride costume, while YUNGBLUD dressed up in two different costumes (Wednesday Addams and Beetlejuice). But Lizzo might have taken the cake this year — she dressed up as 2020’s hero, the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate.

