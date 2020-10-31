El-P, Charli XCX, Lizzo and More Are in the Halloween Spirit

It really is cruel that Halloween is on a Saturday this year — between the pandemic and looming election, it’s hard to let loose and celebrate much of anything right now — but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up, even if your costume party is hosted by Zoom.

Run The Jewels’ El-P and his wife Emily Panic paid tribute to The Sopranos by dressing up as Tony and Carmela Soprano. Charli XCX got ghoulish with red latex and a creepy monster sleeve. Halsey, the queen of Halloween, went all out on a Corpse Bride costume, while YUNGBLUD dressed up in two different costumes (Wednesday Addams and Beetlejuice). But Lizzo might have taken the cake this year — she dressed up as 2020’s hero, the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate.

See all these and more costumes below.

happy halloween from me and Carmella pic.twitter.com/xGiCHeyh7o — el-p (@therealelp) October 31, 2020

😈 spooky szn is beginning! 😈 make sure u check out @BennyDRAMA7’s Night Of Horror ft me and a load of other icons (including drew barrymore OMG dead) TONIGHT! 😈 tickets at https://t.co/xXoswIxlsU 😈 pic.twitter.com/bCPIGkur5Y — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 26, 2020

It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any… pic.twitter.com/0hDueZWAcN — h (@halsey) October 29, 2020

will u be my lydia deetz …? 🖤👻🖤 pic.twitter.com/WSPaPp9nWu — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) October 31, 2020

View this post on Instagram FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020 A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT

Yumeko Thee Stallion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mRPZaCzJkr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram Batman and. Bosslady 💍💖💯🥰🥰 @bosslady_ent A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:11am PDT

I don’t think you ready for this jelly! pic.twitter.com/SaeNEU2hbo — babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) October 29, 2020